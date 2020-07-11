Police have rushed to jailed reality star Joe Exotic's zoo after cadaver dogs sniffed out human remains beneath an alligator pen, reports suggest.

TMZ are reporting that deputies have descended on the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma after a crew filming another reality series brought cadaver dogs on to the property, which is currently owned by Jeff Lowe, one of Joe Exotic's rivals who also featured in the hit Netflix show Tiger King.

TMZ say the dogs were being as part of an episode of Zak Bagans' Ghost Adventures when they detected "what their trainer believes are human remains" underneath an alligator pit.

TMZ added: "The local sheriff's deputies are on the scene right now, and we're told they're currently discussing a method to determine if remains are there ... and, if so, how to dig them up safely."

A source told TMZ that cremated remains could be the cause.

They said: "Joe has said there are ashes of four people buried on the property as a memorial."

They clarified that the remains are: "People who chose to make the zoo their final resting place."

Joe Exotic has remained in the headlines recently, despite being locked up over a murder-for-hire plot.

Imprisonment hasn't stopped the Netflix star from joining calls to reform the US police system.

Exotic wrote a fiery note to Kathleen Lafferty, a 29-year-old fan, and included his take on how to solve police corruption, the New York Post reports.

According to the letter, transcribed by news outlet SWNS, Exotic wrote: "You got the attention of the world over the murder of Mr Floyd. Now you want to take the police out of your cities."

"You must go inside, behind the closed doors where the cover-ups and dirty deals are done between the people in power in order to legally kidnap you or your loved ones," he wrote.