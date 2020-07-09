Florence Pugh says criticism of her romance with Zach Braff makes her "feel like s**t".

The Midsommar star and Braff, 45, have a 21-year age gap between them, and she has said she's tired of the idea that she's "old enough to be an adult and pay taxes", but isn't old enough to decide what's best for her own love life.

She said: "I've always found it funny, how I can be good enough for people to watch my work and support my work and pay for tickets and I'm old enough to be an adult and pay taxes but I'm not old enough to know who I should and should not have sex with.

"Once again making a young woman feel like s**t for no reason."

Pugh, 24, says she struggled with "admitting" how bad the negativity makes her feel, but has since realised its "ridiculous" for strangers to comment on who she chooses to date.

She added: "I think I did feel s**t for a while about admitting that. Then I thought how ridiculous is that? I'm 24 and I can't choose who I love.

"People just want to have a say on who you go out with, where you go for lunch. For me, I've always found that part of this life, even when I grew up watching actresses, I've always found that weird how people have a say over your private life.

Pugh, 24, is dating Zach Braff, who is 45. Photo / Getty Images

"I'm not a reality TV star, I don't let people into my life like that so since when has it been OK for someone to shout at someone for their relationship?"

The Little Women actress also blamed sexism for the negativity famous women receive, as she claims men don't face the same scrutiny.

Speaking during an interview on Sue Perkins' An Hour or So With podcast, she said: "I think for me, what's interesting is it's not even stuff that's directed at me that I get upset by. I just get so irritated by how wrongly used the internet is and how there is such an amazing opportunity to make it epic and amazing and kind.

"Women's lives, the moment they get in that spotlight, is being completely devoured by people. It's totally allowed because for some reason the public feel like it's their right to know stuff about them.

"But the same attention to detail doesn't happen to men. I've always found that really interesting, and how you're supposed to just put up with it."