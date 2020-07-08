Warning: Distressing content

Explosive claims have been made public about the private lives of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard during the second day of Depp's defamation case against the Sun.

The Associated Press reports the UK tabloid's lawyer Sasha Wass asked Depp about a 2014 private plane flight from Boston to Los Angeles. Heard alleges the actor went into a rage during the flight, slapped her and kicked her in the back because he believed she was having an affair with actor James Franco.

The Sun's defence relies on Heard's allegations of 14 incidents of violence by Depp between 2013 and 2016, in locations including Los Angeles, Australia, Japan, the Bahamas and a chartered jet.

Amber Heard was allegedly attacked by Depp for having sex with James Franco, a UK court has heard. Photo / AP

The Daily Mail reports Wass claims Depp made "vulgar" comments while on the flight, including screaming that Heard "liked getting f****d on set" and accused her of the affair with Franco.

According to the publication, Depp claimed Heard had expressed Franco was "creepy and rapey" when she starred alongside him in the Pineapple Express.

Depp denied assaulting Heard or being out of control on the plane, and claims he warned her about Franco's advances.

"I may have done things that I have no memory of," Depp said. But he insisted "I am certainly not a violent person, especially with women".

In the first day of court proceedings, Depp's legal team made explosive claims that Heard had had affairs with Elon Musk and James Franco, news.com.au reports.

Both Musk and Franco have denied any romantic involvement with Heard during her marriage with Depp.

Depp is suing the Sun's executive editor and publishers for an April 2018 article which claimed he was physically abusive towards Heard.

Executive editor of the Sun, 37-year-old Dan Wootton, was born in New Zealand and worked as a reporter for TVNZ's Good Morning before moving to the United Kingdom.

The case is expected to last three weeks.

- Additional reporting AP.