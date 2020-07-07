US TV network Fox News said that it "mistakenly" cropped President Trump out of a photo with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell.

The photo, taken by Davidoff Studios, featured in a Fox's America's News HQ segment on Maxwell being charged by federal prosecutors in New York for her alleged role in recruiting and sexually abusing underage girls as part of a years-long criminal enterprise.

However, Trump has been cropped out of the original photo which features the president with his then-girlfriend Melania (now the First Lady), Epstein and Maxwell.

Fox News edits Trump out of photo with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell at Mar-a-Lago https://t.co/Fx87397x1y pic.twitter.com/SEst77byQY — Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) July 6, 2020

In a statement, a Fox News spokesperson said: "On Sunday, July 5, a report on Ghislaine Maxwell during Fox News Channel's 'America's News HQ' mistakenly eliminated President Donald Trump from a photo alongside then Melania Knauss, Jeffrey Epstein and Maxwell.

"We regret the error."

Fox News was heavily criticised on social media for leaving the US president out of the photo.

"Ok, Faux News accidentally cropped out their illustrious leader in a photo that included Epstein and Maxwell. Yeah of, where is the real 'Fake News' coming from," one person wrote on Twitter.

Another added: "Oh yea, mistakenly cropped Trump out of the picture with Epstein. How convenient".

After Epstein was arrested in 2019, Trump told the Washington Post he had a falling out with him a long time ago.

"I don't think I have spoken with him for 15 years. I was not a fan. A long time ago. I'd say maybe 15 years. I was not a fan of his, that I can tell you. I was not a fan of his," he said.

Epstein and Maxwell have been linked to many high-profile men including President Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Elon Musk and Les Wexner.

Maxwell, who is currently being held without bail in New York, is due to make a court appearance on Friday.