Broadway actor Nick Cordero, whose brutal, months-long battle against coronavirus made headlines around the world, has died aged 41.

Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots made the sad announcement via Instagram today, writing: "My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth."

"I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone's friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk.

"He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, every day."

Kloots thanked those who had been in touch for the "outpour of love, support and help we've received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm every day as the world sang Nick's song, Live Your Life.

"We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, 'they'll give you hell but don't you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,' I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man."

The couple have a baby son, Elvis.