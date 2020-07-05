Now that gatherings have the green light from the Government, Kiwis can finally get their festival fix, with another line-up announced for this New Year's Eve.

Held over two nights in the Coromandel, NYE20 - The Other Side will feature headline artists L.A.B. and Shapeshifter, presented by Nikau Rhythm.

Joe's Farm in Whangamatā will host the brand-new festival from December 30-31.

Nikau Rhythm director Clayton Spence says it's exciting to have an all-Kiwi lineup for the event.

L.A.B. will take to the stage this New Year's Eve in the Coromandel. Photo / Supplied

"This festival is all about people going to the other side for a few days and immersing themselves in good quality music, food, arts, sound, beverages and like-minded people," he says.

"We are here to make sure you all have a great time on the farm, with the plan of it becoming a long-standing NYE event in Whangamatā. We can't wait to bring it to you and grow it year on year."

Shapeshifter are back following their hugely successful New Year's Eve performance last year. Photo / Supplied

Festival favourites Shapeshifter are headlining the December 30 show, with seasoned electro-rock group L.A.B. set to count us down to 2021 on December 31.

The rest of the artists on the bill are yet to be announced.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Thursday July 9.