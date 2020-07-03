More than 10 years after the star's death, Michael Jackson's former bodyguard has exposed the truth behind his rumoured "secret child room".

The King of Pop was brought back into the limelight last year after the airing of controversial TV documentary, Leaving Neverland: Michael Jackson and Me.

The film featured two of the singer's child companions, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who claim they were abused by the singer when they were young.

The star was taken to trial on child molestation claims in 2005 but was found not guilty.

Advertisement

Now the bodyguard who worked alongside Jackson for a decade, Matt Fiddes, has spoken out about the child molestation allegations brought against the singer.

Speaking on podcast The Scott McGlynn show, he said: "[Critics] try and tell you that he built a secret child room but that was there when he bought the house, it was actually a panic room.

"The guy was a multi-billionaire and it was completely normal to have a panic room ... you would push a door and he had stuff in there to keep him entertained for a few days until a problem was solved.

"Many times people used to parachute in and alarms would go off and Neverland staff used to tell him to go into the room.

"So it was not a secret room, it is the most ridiculous stuff that people make up."

The bodyguard also hinted that some of the star's unreleased music might be coming out soon, as well as a new film.

"I think there's some more albums to be released. There's going to be a biopic ... a bit like the Freddie Mercury one," he said.

"I understand they are doing one on Michael Jackson as well. So there's a lot more to happen.

Advertisement

"It is a shame his reputation has been tarnished by these crazy allegations."

Fiddes also criticised the documentary Leaving Neverland, saying the film forgot to mention the alleged victims are suing Jackson for millions of dollars.

"Had they put that in the documentary, I think people would have turned the channel over or taken a different view on it," he said.

"It is quite an important part. Tried to sue him, failed, then appealed, and they make this TV programme!

"It should have been included in the programme, definitely. And MJ wasn't here to defend himself, so I was fuming."

He added that claims started to prove untrue after the programme was dissected by Michael Jackson's estate.

"Now the programme is only about one and a half hours long, instead of the four hours it was," he said.

Fiddes also said the singer had faced 1000 lawsuits in his life.

"People were always out to get money, it was a daily occurrence. People would do anything to try and meet him.

"From what I saw, the parents were the problem, not the kids.

"The parents would say 'can't they have 10 more minutes?'"

More than 10 years after the star's death, Michael Jackson's former bodyguard has exposed the truth behind his rumoured "secret child room".

When asked about the singer's sexuality, Fiddes said Jackson would always try and promote himself as single.

"That was the way he was trained by his record label, 'Don't let your fan base down'.

"That was always in his mind and he wanted to keep that mystery going."

The late star married two women in his life, Lisa Marie Presley, from 1994 to 1996, and Debbie Rowe, from 1996 to 1999 — but many believed the father-of-three was gay.