Rhythm & Alps has dropped its official lineup announcement, with "100% Aotearoa" acts.

Six60 are headlining the New Year's festival, alongside Fat Freddy's Drop, Shihad and Benee.

Other acts include The Phoenix Foundation, Quix and Chaos in the CBD.

Six60 on the Mainstage at Rhythm & Alps. Photo / Supplied

R&A will also host Wax Mustang, Reb Fountain, Racing Truth, Trei Fairbrother Ferby and K2K There's A Tuesday.

2020 marks Rhythm & Alps' 10-year anniversary as the premier summer festival of the South Island.

"We've carefully hand-picked these acts from around Aotearoa to highlight the diverse talent that New Zealand has to offer," said Rhythm & Alps festival director Alex Turnbull.

"This is a one-off quintessential Kiwi all-star festival, with a second announcement still to come!"

Rhythm & Alps takes place in Wanaka's Cardrona Valley, December 29-31. For the rest of the lineup, tickets and info, see Rhythmandalps.co.nz.