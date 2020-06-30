A new documentary will delve into Jeffrey Epstein's death and his seedy underworld of privilege and crime.

In Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein?, exclusive interviews and in-depth investigations reveal new clues about his privileged life and controversial death.

The three-hour documentary airs Sunday, July 19, and looks to answer the questions surrounding his death.

Left to Right: Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump (Melania Knauss, girlfriend at the time) with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and socialite Ghislaine Maxwell. Photo / Getty Images

It will explore how a university drop-out turned high school maths teacher catapulted himself into enormous personal wealth - all the while creating a human sex trafficking syndicate catering to the rich and famous.

Last year the disgraced billionaire and convicted sex offender was found dead in his jail cell.

The medical examiner ruled Epstein, 66, took his own life in his New York City prison cell in August after he was arrested on sex trafficking charges, but conspiracy theories about his passing have been rife since.

Socialite Ghislaine Maxwell (right) has been accused of being disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein's "madam" and hasn't been sighted in public for months. Photo / Supplied

The wealthy financier had pleaded not guilty to sexually abusing girls as young as 14 and young women in New York and Florida in the early 2000s.

The three-hour documentary airs Sunday, July 19, from 8.30pm on Choice.



