Taylor Swift has likened pop music to The Hunger Games.

The Look What You Made Me Do hitmaker has branded herself as a "gladiator" and admits it can be "intense" over-analysing everything she does.

She said: "Pop music can feel like The Hunger Games, and we're gladiators. Over-analysing everything makes it feel really intense."

And the 30-year-old singer has been enjoying the time off she has had in lockdown with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Speaking to the Sun on Sunday newspaper, she added: "A lot of people have been watching lots and lots of TV in this time of quarantine and I've been watching some old films I hadn't seen before. I love spending a full evening cooking a meal, while sipping a glass of wine and listening to old music, then watching an old film. I hadn't seen Rear Window with Grace Kelly, by Alfred Hitchcock. It was phenomenal. During this time, I've also done a lot of FaceTime - especially with family, which is hilarious."

Swift previously revealed she has been having "weekly family FaceTimes" with her relatives as well as her close friends.

She added: "It's safe to say we are living through unprecedented times right now. I am hoping that all of you are safe and healthy. A lot of my friends and I have been doing sort of a weekly family FaceTime, which is always hilarious.

"I think it's really important that we all stay connected because isolation doesn't have to be an all-encompassing thing. We may be isolated, physically, but we can still keep in touch with people. We can still play games with our friends and family on our phones ... that is one of the great things about modern technology."