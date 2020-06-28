Actor Paul Rudd has spoken out about his time as a guest star on hit sitcom Friends.

Rudd, 51, played Mike Hannigan, appearing in 18 episodes. He confessed his spell on the show was a very "interesting" time in his career.

"In something like Friends, the show was about them, but it's an interesting thing to be a part of," he said on Variety's Actors on Actors series.

"I was only in it for just a blip. I felt, 'I'm like a prop on this show. It's not about Mike Hannigan'.

"But there's a very interesting feeling to be a part of something that has that kind of profound impact on pop culture," he added.

Paul Rudd and Lisa Kudrow in Friends episode 'The One With The Sharks'. Photo / Getty Images

Rudd was originally supposed to star in two episodes, playing the role of Phoebe Buffay's love interest. He had such strong on-screen chemistry with co-star Lisa Kudrow, however, that he ended up staying on the show for much longer, and the two characters eventually became married on the show.

'The One With Phoebe's Wedding'. Photo / Getty Images

"I have really fond memories," Rudd once told Metro.co.uk, " but doing that many episodes? That was news to me.

"It was never the original idea. I only ever signed on for two episodes but they kept writing more and had more ideas for that character, so it was certainly exciting - but it was a strange phenomenon to work with this very well established and highly regarded group of people known all over the world."