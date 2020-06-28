"While visiting my son in Chengdu, China, pre-Covid19, a wall mural in my hostel caught my eye," writes Ron Schmidt of Mangawhai Heads.

"For those who would like to drive from Auckland to Christchurch without taking the ferry, this is the map to use! My son is back home safe and sound and living in Wellington. He reports he hasn't been able to find the motorway connecting Wellington to Nelson, however."

Proverbs from around the world

A shroud has no pockets. (Scotland)

No one is a blacksmith at birth. (Namibia)

The absent always bears the blame. (Netherlands)

One cannot make soup out of beauty. (Estonia)

Bad is called good when worse happens. (Norway)

When the mouse laughs at the cat, there is a hole. (Gambia)

Under trees it rains twice. (Switzerland)

Everyone is foolish until they buy land. (Ireland)

Every head is a world. (Cuba)

The only victory over love is flight. (France)

Don't look where you fell, but where you slipped. (Liberia)

Many lose when they win, and others win when they lose. (Germany)

It is not economical to go to bed early to save the candles if the result is twins. (China)

Imma lichen the look of that tree ...

Healthy tree.

A reader writes: "I was out taking random photos practising with a new camera in Orewa when I came across this healthy tree on a busy street. The tree is covered in lichen. It's well known that lichen only flourish in clean-air environments - a positive result from lockdown maybe?"

A word in your ear

1. "Our children and now grandchildren have always known tomato sauce as Trainsmash."

2. "Miss 3 was always proud of her rollward fours (forward rolls) and Mr 2 loved having pissgetti (spaghetti) for lunch."

3. "A friend's young daughter referred to guinea pigs as 'skinny pigs'."

4. "Our grandson's version of scrambled eggs was 'messy eggs' which originated from a wonderful literal translation by his other grandmother, who has English as a second language."

5. "My daughter - when we were boating - wanted to see the willabies on Mount Tokyo. (Wallabies on Rangitoto.)"

6. "Many of your readers may remember Eddie van Sambeek, a Dutch Indonesian who taught English to Dutch immigrants in the '60s. He told of a Dutch woman who admitted that for years she'd misheard 'Good on you' as 'Good onion' and used it as such."