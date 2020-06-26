Jools Oliver paid tribute to the five children she lost as she marked her 20th anniversary with Jamie Oliver.

The wife of the celebrity chef posted a sweet message for her husband to mark two decades of marriage, as she remembered both the good and bad times of their union.

Taking to Instagram, she shared: "20 years married Today !! ... 20 exciting, happy, fun wonderful years married to my best friend ... we were due to renew our wedding vows this summer but that can wait! 20 years married but together 27 years my first true love ..."

"Yes I drive you Bonkers and you probably deserve a medal etc..but being with you feels like home (and you know much I love to be at home)!!! I treasure the daily texts you send, you are romantic and constantly positive funny and a dedicated brilliant dad ... we have created 5 wonderful children and lost our 5 little stars in the sky. (sic)"

And Jools admitted she can't wait to renew her vows with Jamie, with whom she shares five children - Poppy, 18, Daisy, 17, Petal, 11, Buddy, nine, and River, three - after her upcoming nuptials were delayed due to coronavirus.

In the lengthy post, accompanied by a video from their big day, she added: "Thank you for loving me the way you do ...

"We did it, on to the next chapter x Was devastated to have lost out real wedding video in one of our house moves so this is cobbled together from home videos. Truly the happiest day with the most wonderful memories. Still 20 years later my dance moves need updating ... better sort that out for our next wedding ... xxx (sic)"