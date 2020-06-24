After more than a decade, Crash Bandicoot is back in a brand new adventure.

On the back of the successful Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Activision has announced that our favourite video game marsupials Crash and Coco will be returning in Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time.

Developed by Toys For Bob, Crash Bandicoot 4 is set with a release date of October 2 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Set after the events of Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped, the villainous Dr Neo Cortex, Dr N. Tropy and Uka Uka have finally escaped after being imprisoned on a distant prehistoric planet, ripping a hole in the space-time continuum and exposing our characters to a multiverse. Now it's up to Crash and Coco to unite the four quantum masks, the guardians of space and time, in order to restore order and save the multiverse from these villains.

Paul Yan, chief creative officer and co-studio head from developers Toys for Bob, spoke exclusively to news.com.au, and said that this multiverse will play a huge role in the story, and could even provide glimpses into the past from previous games.

Masks allow players to play with gravity in the new Crash Bandicoot. Photo / Supplied

"The game is not just about time and hopping between different time periods to find the quantum masks, but it's also about overlapping alternate timelines.

"The way Crash 4 fits into the timeline, the other sequels happened in alternate timelines, and the characters and events of those games may find some kind of influence in this adventure," he said.

Masks have always been a central part of the franchise and It's About Time will feature four quantum masks, which introduce some new gameplay mechanics which will grant Crash and Coco new abilities.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time. Photo / Supplied

"The time mask Kapuna-Wa has the ability to slow down time and allow characters to get past obstacles that are impossible to interact with at normal speeds, allowing Crash to get past explosive Nitro crates for the first time," Yan said.

"The gravity mask Ika Ika will allow characters to invert gravity and allow platforming upside down, walking on ceilings and even underneath platforms in some really inventive ways."

Crash Bandicoot 4 will also feature a brand new art style, bringing in a fresh direction and personality for the franchise while still maintaining the wacky and zany spirit of the characters we know and love.

"It was really important for us to set the look and tone for this game and possibly future games as distinct from the N. Sane Trilogy and I've gotta say the game is gorgeous.

"This game doesn't take itself too seriously, pokes fun at itself, it's colourful and really puts a smile on your face, and I've gotta say now is a really good time for that," he said.

The game will also introduce new gameplay mechanics like wall running, rail grinding and rope swinging, while new characters will also be playable with their own unique playstyles.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time will be released in early October. Photo / Supplied

"We're introducing Neo Cortex and a few others as playable characters that will require you to be a bit more thoughtful in your approach.

"Cortex will have levels specifically for him and he has a ray gun that allows him to shoot enemies and transmogrify them into solid or bouncy platforms. You're going to have to be more strategic with hazards in order to successfully navigate his courses."

Lead developers Toys for Bob are longtime fans of the franchise, having worked on 2017's Crash N. Sane Trilogy.

"I'd like to say thank you for showing such a love for the remaster and uniting in such a way that resurfaced the franchise. I'm looking forward to the future of Crash and introducing new adventures, and hopefully Crash 4 will be the start of that," Yan said.