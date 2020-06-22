American comedian and actor D.L. Hughley has told his fans he has tested positive for coronavirus, after he collapsed on stage during a stand-up performance in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday night.

"I was what they call asymptomatic," Hughley said, in a video posted on Twitter.

"I didn't have any symptoms, the classic symptoms."

He says he still hasn't experienced any Covid-19 symptoms, despite having tested positive for the virus.

"So, in addition to all the other stuff you have to look out for," he continued in the video, if you "pass out in the middle of a show, onstage, you probably need to get tested".

Workers at the club rushed to the comedian's aid. Photo / Twitter

The actor also said he will stay in isolation in his Nashville hotel room for 14 days.

The 57-year-old comedian was performing to a sold-out crowd at the Zanies Comedy Club in Nashville with he suddenly started struggling to speak before collapsing.

His manager caught him before he fell off his seat.

He needed help to carry Hughley off the stage.

Footage of the incident was posted online, showing the comedian struggling to speak.

He was taken to hospital in an ambulance, and kept there overnight for tests.