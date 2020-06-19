Jono's parents, like many of us, do not like artificial intelligence and automated messages.

On The Hits Breakfast with Jono & Ben, their son, alongside his co-host Ben, decided it would be fun to prank the couple, who have recently upgraded their cellphone to the new iPhone XR.

Knowing of his parents' struggle with the latest technologies, Jono knew the result would be hilarious.

Jono and Ben called Jono's parents, John and Annie, in Christchurch, and got "Siri" to ask them a few questions - nothing too complicated, just whether they are enjoying their new phone, what the weather is like where they live and "how is the bald idiot of a son of yours".

"Shut up," Jono's father sternly replied.

Jono's parents were not impressed with Siri calling them on their new phone. Photo / The Hits

"We don't want you to ring us again. If you put on a human, not you Siri, I will tell them. I will not talk to you. Goodbye, do not ring us again," his mum said.

The two were determined not to engage in conversation with "Siri" and repeatedly told the computer voice "do not call".

The prank was revealed as soon as Jono & Ben spoke.

They all end up having a good laugh about it once Jono revealed it was, in fact, their "bald idiot of a son" calling, as Siri had put it.