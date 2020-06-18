Dolly Parton fans have started a petition calling for a monument of the country singer to replace confederate statues in Tennessee.

The online petition created by Alex Parsons calls for Tennessee officials to "honour a true Tennnesee hero, Dolly Parton" instead of confederate officers. So far the petition has collected more than 17,000 signatures.

"Aside from her beautiful music, which has touched the hearts and lives of millions of Americans, Dolly Parton's philanthropic heart has unquestionably changed the world for the better."

"Let's replace the statues of men who sought to tear this country apart with a monument to the woman who has worked her entire life to bring us closer together."

Now this seems worthwhile: replace statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest—former delegate to 1860 Democrat National Convention, vicious slave trader & the founder of the KKK—with the great Dolly Parton. A win-win! https://t.co/PKGiBVXS8Z — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 15, 2020

The petition has attracted some high profile support. Republican Senator Ted Cruz called the idea a "win-win," reports People Magazine.

Last week a famous musician who resides in Tennesee joined the call, sparked by the Black Lives Matter movement, to remove statues commemorating racist historical figures.

Taylor Swift wrote on her social media accounts calling for the removal of Bedford Forrest's statue.

"I'm asking the Capitol Commission and the Tennessee Historical Commission to please consider the implications of how hurtful it would be to continue fighting for these monuments," she wrote on Instagram.

"When you fight to honour racists, you show black Tennesseans and all their allies where you stand, and you can't continue this cycle of hurt.

"You can't change history, but you can change this."