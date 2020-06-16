Runner up Bachelorette NZ contestant Jesse Williamson has become a marriage celebrant after he was unsuccessful in his search for love on the reality show.

The former radio broadcaster and bartender was granted his Independent Marriage Celebrant licence following lockdown and says he's looking forward to helping "those more fortunate in the love department."

"I am welcoming to all couples and hope to help them feel at total ease on their most memorable day," he says.

Lily McManus chose Wanaka-based clothing designer Richie Boyens making him the winner of NZ’s first season of The Bachelorette. Video / TVNZ

READ MORE:

• The Bachelorette: Are we in for a second season?

• The Bachelorette NZ: Lesina's shocking decision stuns fans, while Lily finds love

• NZ Bachelorette, Doctor Lesina Nakhid-Schuster providing medical help after Aussie bushfires

• The Bachelorette NZ: The Hot List week 9 - Who we think will win

Advertisement

The 24-year-old also thinks being a young celebrant will make him a popular choice for millennial couples.

"60 per cent of all marriages take place between the ages of 25-35," he says.

Williamson experienced heartbreak on national television when Bachelorette Lily McManus gave her final rose to Richie Boyens over him.

The Bachelorette NZ wasn't his first attempt at finding love on a reality TV show either - he once appeared on an episode of First Dates New Zealand.