Left on a train

Someone took a train in Switzerland last October and disembarked quite a bit lighter. They left behind a package filled with gold bars worth more than $190,000! You'd have to be pretty oblivious to leave that much behind by accident - and then not go back for it. Despite "extensive investigations", the owner of the high-value package had not been tracked down, officials said in a statement published in the local government Lucerne Canton gazette. After authorities failed to track down the owner of the precious cargo, the gold bars were confiscated by the public prosecutors office. Now, authorities have decided to publicise their quest to find the bounty's mysterious owner. While Switzerland is a banking mecca, it's not like this sort of thing happens every day. The owner of the gold bars must be either so rich that the loss was incidental to them, or more likely did not want the bars traced to some nefarious activity.

Burning rage

"Does my firewood look angry to you?" asks Marian Chubb from Whangārei. "Sure doesn't look happy that it is about to be burnt."

Quicky divorce

In 1892 ... a law firm in the American West came up with the idea of a divorce papers vending machine. For a while, at least, legal divorce papers were items that could be bought from a vending machine in Corinne, Utah. A purchaser could insert $2.50 in coins, pull a lever on the side of the machine, and pick up his papers from a delivery drawer that popped open like a cash register drawer. Those papers were then taken to the local law firm — whose name was printed on the form — where the names of the divorcing couple were written in and witnessed.

— Kerry Segrave, Vending Machines: An American Social History, 2002



Family words

1. One of my young children called hitchhikers "hedgehoggers". The other said no, they're hijackers.

2. My son called dungarees "seat belt trousers". And chicken drumsticks are called "chicken handles" in our family thanks to the same son.

3. During the time our three children were small, they came up with gymlastics for gymnastics, countculator for calculator and Greeny Smiths (no explanation required I'm sure). All of these adopted into our vocabulary forever!

4. In our family we call Pak'nSave "Push'nShove", and Sylvia Park is "Saliva Park". Do you think it will catch on?