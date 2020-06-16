British actress Anne-Marie Duff has confessed to dropping an uncomfortable sex joke to the future king of England.

The Sex Education and Shameless star, 49, revealed she'd come face-to-face with Prince Charles at a movie premiere, where he asked her about whether she saw much of her then-husband, actor James McAvoy, amid their busy careers.

"My most embarrassing moment involved Prince Charles. I was at a premiere with my ex-husband," Duff told the Guardian.

"Prince Charles said, 'I suppose you two never see each other.' I said, 'We see each other in bed'."

While she didn't elaborate on his response, the fact the story has been classified as her "most embarrassing moment" speaks volumes.

Charles didn't respond to her joke, but she says it was her most embarrassing moment. Photo / Getty Images

Duff and McAvoy were married in 2006 and divorced in 2016, and have a son, Brendan, 10.

Despite her own showbiz life, the actress also admitted that she still gets "starstruck" around certain celebrities – namely, musicians.

"If I'm in the same room as Elvis Costello or Rufus Wainwright, I want to fall off my chair," she told the publication.

"I never approach them – I don't want to burst that bubble. I love how fandom makes you feel 15 again. If someone feels 'other', I don't want to pedestrianise them."