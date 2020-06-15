Bidding on an artwork of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield wearing iconic superhero T-shirts has reached $2670 on a Trade Me auction.

The A3-sized sketch, created by Auckland graphic designer Jason Hoyt, 26, shows Ardern donning a Wonder Woman emblem, while Bloomfield is suited up with a Superman logo.

"A tribute to the good work done so far during the global pandemic," the listing reads.

Speaking to Stuff, Hoyt said: "The underlying theme was how someone like Bloomfield, who usually goes about their job without much attention, stepped up during the crisis and was competent and decisive, similar to Clark Kent's character."

He added the same goes to Ardern, who he believed had New Zealand's best interest at heart.

The Trademe listing has seen 195 bids so far, since the auction was created last Wednesday. Kiwis keen on purchasing the artwork have until this Wednesday, 7.45pm to place the winning bid.

Many comments have been left on the listing, with many praising the artwork, with many hoping more prints will be made.

"The Government should buy this and hang it in the Beehive, stunning artwork," one person wrote.

Another added: "I hope you'll make reprints of this available. I'm a nurse and unfortunately can't bid any higher, but would love to put this in my baby's room to remember these heroes during this time."

While another wrote: "Nice work!!! I'll just support by putting up my bid also it'll be a good idea for T-shirt printing."

