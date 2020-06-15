Barbra Streisand has given George Floyd's daughter a gift to help set her up for the future.

The 10-time Grammy winner has purchased Disney shares for Gianna Floyd, who is 6 years old.

She posted her thanks to Streisand on Instagram and was pictured proudly holding her shares certificate, Variety reports.

"Thank you @barbarastreisand for my package, I am now a Disney Stockholder thanks to you [sic]."

Streisand is the latest celebrity to help out the young girl, after her father George died after a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.

Rapper Kanye West set up a college fund for Gianna as well as donating US$2 million ($3.09m) to the families of Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

According to the photo, Streisand also gifted her copies of her albums from the 1960s, My Name Is Barbra and Color Me Barbra.

It is unknown exactly how many shares Streisand gifted Gianna.

Gianna's Instagram account is just two days old and the young girl has 26,000 followers.

According to USA Today, a GoFundMe account set up for Gianna has raised over US$2.1m ($3.2m).

Floyd's death has sparked protests across the United States and the world and several celebrities, including Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Taylor Swift and Ashton Kutcher have used their platform to bring attention to the Black Lives Matter movement.