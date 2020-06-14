

Renowned New Zealand actor Mark Hadlow starred in Winding Up, the first national performance at Toitoi.

Now he's back again for the first performance post Covid-19 starring in the one-man show MAMIL.

MAMIL is a show about Bryan Cook, a middle-aged man in lycra, who has lost everything and has to join a cycle peloton for transport.

The show is a "redemption story" as the main character develops through his experience as part of the peloton.

"It's in your face, it's brash, it's full of humour, it's both unsubtle but very subtle at times," Hadlow says.

"It is extremely poignant in dealing with issues of men's health, relationship, family and mental health, and they're all put there in this wonderful melting pot cauldron of emotion and personality."

Hadlow plays each of the nine characters which include men from all walks of life, a bicycle and a part of his body.

When the idea for the show was first floated, Hadlow joined a peloton himself which he said was a "phenomenal experience" due to the topics openly discussed by the group.

The experience helped inspire the play written by Greg Cooper.

During the non-stop 90-minute show Hadlow cycles about 1.8km, switches between the characters and sings.

"It's a show for everyone. It's not just a show about cycling. People who love and hate MAMILs will love it.

"Everyone in Hastings should see this. MAMIL is going to be a great way for people to just get a laugh, to feel energised and to feel enthused.

"People who have never been to the theatre can use this as a great experience to go to professional theatre.

The show was not booked prior to Covid-19 but Hadlow called Toitoi manager Megan Peacock-Coyle during lockdown.

While shut borders mean there are currently no international shows at the venue, this has meant there is more room for New Zealand shows and community events, Peacock-Coyle said.

"We are incredibly excited to be back up and running," she said.

"We are really determined to have lots on, even though there is not any international work touring, there is lots of really great national work."

Peacock-Coyle said they are also planning a series of monthly Heretaunga Stories working with local artists and performers to tell stories about Hastings such as the Makerere stream which used to flow under the opera house and the Karamu Pa.

"We've got lots and lots of them to tell, and arts, visual, literary, performing arts is just such a great way to tell them".

National children's show Tu Meke Tūī, a show which brings the bestselling book to life, will be showing in September.

Later in the year Floyd Live, Reb Fountain Album Release Tour, Heath Franklin's Chopper – The Silencer and Yesterday Once More are booked for later in the year.

MAMIL opens July 1 and the Toitoi box office is currently open for ticket sales which are $25.