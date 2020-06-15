A reader writes: "This is the 'professional' way the Hauraki District Council in Waihi dump station introduces changes to their services. The cardboard sign the council is now charging to get rid of plastic."

Hard road finding the perfect road

Just as walking on a hard road is much easier than walking on soft sand, which means that less energy is spent, this study conducted by MIT scientists suggests that trucks would find stiffer roads easier to travel on, and they would use less fuel. Asphalt may not seem particularly soft to us as we walk on it, but that's only because we don't weigh several thousand kilograms. The heavy weight of a transport truck, on the other hand, causes the asphalt to deflect downwards slightly beneath each wheel. As a result, the truck is perpetually in a state of trying to climb out of an ever-so-slight depression in the road. This means that it burns more fuel than it would otherwise, producing more carbon dioxide emissions in the process. According to MIT researchers this problem could be alleviated if roads were made of stiffer materials. And since trucks would use less fuel on stiffer roads, that would also mean that the carbon dioxide emissions produced by these big vehicles would be reduced. While the costs of making the roads stiffer would be initially expensive, it would be a great investment in the long run, as stiffer roads are stronger and require fewer repairs. (Via neatorama.com)

Made-up words that families adopt

• The logical names are the best, because they are, in fact perfect. My son called candles happy birthday fires. That will always be their name here.

• My eldest, when about 4, came up with the term "alarm chickens" for cockerels, and I will now be using that for the rest of my life

• My 4-year-old calls bunting "Hooray flags". That one's never changing.

• My, then young, son used to refer to Funder and Frightening during a storm.