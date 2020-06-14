A controversial interview with Australian celebrity chef Pete Evans about the validity of the deadly coronavirus has aired on New Zealand television.

The 47-year-old, widely known for his appearance on My Kitchen Rules, continues to share his scepticism about the spread of Covid-19 and how he feels about the situation as a whole via his social media channels.

An interview with 60 Minutes Australia, that aired across the Tasman last week, aired on TVNZ's Sunday programme last night.

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus Covid-19: Pete Evans shares bizarre virus conspiracy theory

• Pete Evans says he's 'suspicious' about coronavirus in 60 Minutes preview

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Pete Evans slapped with $25,000 fine for 'biocharger' machine COVID-19 claims

• Colin Fassnidge defends Pete Evans after Covid-19 conspiracy theory posts

Advertisement

Asked whether he believed the virus exists, he was somewhat philosophical, saying: "I believe it does. From all accounts, it seems to be that yet, it exists ... at this point in time."

Evans acknowledged that he was the kind of person who questioned certain things happening in the world around him.

During the interview, he broke down in tears while speaking about an incident where he was forced to ask his mother whether or not he could give her a hug because of restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of the virus.

In the 60 Minutes interview, Evans was emotional about stories of people not being able to connect because of those rules.

"[Mum] said: 'Oh, I don't know what to believe'. I said: 'Mum can I give you a hug and can your granddaughters give you a hug'?

"That action alone ... that is what being human is about. If I have to live in a society where I can't hug my mum because I've been told it's unsafe ... she was allowed to make the decision whether we hugged her or not.

"She needed it and I needed that and my kids needed it."

Interesting to hear what Pete Evans was saying on the Sunday programme. I did't know that he was a surfer. — Kathiravelu Ganeshan 1 of 5 Million Virus Quashers (@Ganeshan) June 14, 2020

'Stick to cooking'

Kiwi viewers shared their own views of Evans' thoughts given in the interview via social media sites Facebook and Twitter.

Advertisement

One woman on Twitter called Evans' tears "crocodile tears".

"You peddle conspiracy theories for entrees, fake healing for mains and a bowl of fear for dessert," she wrote.

Another viewer said he was more impressed to find out the celebrity foodie was an avid surfer.



A Facebook page dubbed Skeptical Kiwi also took aim at the celebrity chef, sharing a photo and story about Evans with some advice.

"Ugh. This guy lost all credibility a long time ago. Stick to cooking, chef."

The television appearance comes as the chef has been increasingly vocal about his theories and views about Covid-19 on his social media accounts.

Many of his posts seem to show his belief that Covid-19 is all a conspiracy.