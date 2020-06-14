For the first time in the history of the hit reality TV show, ABC has announced The Bachelor will feature a black lead.

Matt James, 28, has been cast to take on the role of the bachelor next season.

The real estate broker will be the star of the show, as ABC responds to calls for more diversity.

The show is nearly 20 years old and this is the first time a black lead is cast.

Its sister spinoff, The Bachelorette, has only had one black female lead in the US, in 2017.

The new bachelor called it "a step in the right directon".

"I don't think it's ever the wrong time to do the right thing," James said in an interview last week.