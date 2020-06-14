Heavy hand of the law

Police in Switzerland have investigated an 8-year-old boy after he allegedly asked whether he could use a toy bank note in a village shop. The police contacted the boy's parents and visited their home for three hours, brandishing stills from CCTV footage. Although the unnamed boy was not charged with any offence, his name will reportedly be on police records until May 2032.

Animal misconceptions

1. It's a bit of a misconception that giant pandas dislike sex. The truth is that in their natural habitats, pandas don't have a problem with mating. In fact, a pair might even have sex more than 40 times in just a few hours. The main issue is breeding in captivity. Female pandas aren't getting as many choices as they'd like, and breeders tend to select mates for them based on genetic qualities rather than actual interest. Additionally, female pandas have a small window to get pregnant: Once a year, they're fertile for between 36 and 40 hours.

2. Penguins aren't monogamous, despite popular belief. In fact, 85 per cent of emperor penguins switch partners each breeding season while around 71 per cent of king penguins do the same. And according to a study of 19 gentoo penguins, they act monogamous, but the DNA of their offspring reveals that they cheat on their partners along with one-third of female humboldt penguins.

Turning off the tap

Ana Samways sideswipe column 14 Juane 2020 facility closed

Spotted on a walking track in Mt Roskill. Photo / Supplied

Going above and beyond

Ollie was beginning to think he might have lost his wallet, but hadn't got around to cancelling anything ... Then he got a call from a policeman who had been given it by a teen called Mason from the Shore, who delivered the wallet to Ollie's house across town. "I wasn't there to thank him. So thanks. And if Mason contacts Sideswipe with the name of the street he found it on, a reward awaits."