Nickelodeon has confirmed what many have long assumed to be true: SpongeBob SquarePants is gay.
The company made the official announcement this weekend, with a tweet in support of Pride month (June) and photos showing SpongeBob as part of the LGBTQ+ community.
While the tweet did not state it outright, it didn't have to.
The tweet includes three Nickelodeon characters with a rainbow background, to signal that they belong to the LGBTQ+ community.
Schwoz Schwartz, from Henry Danger, and Korra, from the Avatar spin-off show Legend of Korra, are also included.
Korra has long been known by fans as being gay/bisexual. The actor who plays Schwoz, Michael D Cohen, has recently been announced to be transgender.
Fans were not remotely surprised by the announcement regarding SpongeBob's sexuality.
Nickelodeon turned comments off on the tweet, indicating there is no discussion to be had on the topic.