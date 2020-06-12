The Covid-19 pandemic caused a slew of concert cancellations, but some of music's biggest stars are scheduled to play shows here this year and early in 2021.

Now that New Zealand has eased its social distancing restrictions and is now at alert Level 1, concerts can ahead. However, whether the big names are able to play their shows here may depend on restrictions in Australia and immigration regulations at the time of the concerts.

Here are four big shows still scheduled to go ahead.

Rod Stewart

Fingers remain crossed Sir Rod Stewart will be gracing Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium stage this November, the Otago Daily Times reports.

Advertisement

But even if the Da Ya Think I'm Sexy? Rock & Roll Hall of Fame singer cannot get into the country in time to strut and sing this spring, a run of events are returning to the south as the grip of the global pandemic loosens in New Zealand.

Dunedin Venues marketing and communications manager Kim Barnes said border restrictions were likely to be the deciding factor for the planned "Rod Stewart — The Hits! Tour 2020" on November 11 and Dunedin Venues was still awaiting an update from the promoter.

Stewart is also booked to play two shows at Hawke's Bay's The Mission Estate on November 14 and 15.

Fallout Boy, Weezer and Green Day

This powerhouse punk-rock "Hella Mega Tour" is coming to New Zealand for a show on November 20 at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium, and a second show two days later at Auckland's Mt Smart.

According to the ODT, the Dunedin show is still listed as an upcoming event.

The bands have cancelled their original Europe, North America, and Asia tour legs.

Harry Styles

The former One Direction member is playing at Auckland's Spark Arena on November 23.

Styles last played in Auckland in 2017.

Advertisement

According to his social media accounts, Styles postponed his Europe and North America tours until 2021, so will he still make his way to New Zealand?

Will the 2020 shows go ahead?

The shows are still listed as going ahead on the promoter's website.

A publicist for the three tours told the Herald it's a "wait and see" if any of the shows will need to be rescheduled - but referred to Live Nation for an official statement.

Live Nation has been approached for comment.

Elton John

Although his Auckland concerts aren't scheduled until January 2021, the stakes are very high for Elton fans who may have missed out on seeing the star after he was diagnosed with walking pneumonia this year.

He was forced to cut his February 16 Mt Smart Stadium show short when he fell ill and medics rushed to give him oxygen on stage. He was forced to end his show 16 songs into his 25-song setlist.

Originally the star delayed his shows to later in the week, however he was not well enough to perform and postponed the shows until January 15 and 16, 2021.

What's more, his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour could be the last chance to see the Rocketman singer live as he says he is retiring from touring.

A promoter confirmed to the Herald "the dates are still firm".

"We are working with Immigration on what options are possible and watching carefully to see what happens with the America's Cup and other international requests."

Today the New Zealand government announced it is granting border exemptions to America's Cup syndicates American Magic and INEOS Team UK to enter New Zealand.

- Additional reporting Otago Daily Times