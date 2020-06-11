Celebrities have been slammed for taking part in a "cringey" Black Lives Matter campaign.

The black and white video features Sarah Paulson, Aaron Paul, Kesha, Justin Theroux, Debra Messing abd Bryce Dallas Howard among others solemnly staring at the camera and saying, "I take responsibility," for the times they may have ignored racial injustice.

In the video, they all vow to "Take Responsibility" for "every not so funny joke, every unfair stereotype," and every time they "explained away police brutality."

Sarah Paulson, Aaron Paul and Stanley Tucci star in the "I Take Responsibility" campaign which has been slammed as "tone-deaf". Photo / Supplied

Just donate to the Black Lives Matter movement, and save your viral videos. Please. — Josh Spiegel (@mousterpiece) June 11, 2020

But viewers have mocked the clip, saying it's obvious the actors were reading from a script - and have slammed them for making the Black Lives Matter movement about themselves.

"No matter how well-intentioned, they always fall back on performative nonsense. They have this insatiable need to come out 'good' and righteous in every situation," wrote one person on Twitter.

"How do celebs keep messing this up so badly? Stop making this about yourself and donate $1 million each to a local organization helping Black people!!!!!" wrote another.

One day we’ll all realize that just because someone is good at playing pretend while being attractive, it doesn’t mean they are an important cultural voice. This doesn’t just apply to professional actors btw. https://t.co/2rAWd8sGQV — Phil Brown (@thatphilbrown) June 11, 2020

I encourage each of these actors to hire a team of BIPOC feminists knowledgable on intersectionality to review and advise them on script choices.



No more white savior films, racially tokenized roles, and stereotype perpetuating shenanigans. Take responsibility AND take action. https://t.co/wdrqYt6qD0 — Staying in the Game (@AdrienneLaw) June 11, 2020

"Ending Racism: The Musical," joked another.

The video has also been compared to Gal Gadot's star-studded "Imagine" montage she released during the coronavirus outbreak, which also sparked outrage.