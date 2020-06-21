The boys who first formed in 2012 as students at Western Heights High School have just released their new single, Rain. We talk to three of the five boys and find out who Strangely Arousing are, after eight years in the game.



Describe your sound in a few sentences?

Liam:

We've had the term trans-genre circulated.

Forest:

I would say we are a melting pot of different genres but the record coming out is mostly hip hop, reggae and dub.

Lukas:

Our whole kaupapa is to try to get rid of that idea of putting it in a box. That's why we have experimented with so many genres because we have no boundaries, we just like to make cool stuff.

The band formed in 2012 for a school project, and the rest is history. Photo / Supplied

How does your new EP, which comes out in September, reflect your evolution as a band?

Lukas:

Sonically there is a lot more dub elements, and that just comes from the boys getting more experience with the gear. It's an evolution because you see us become more precise with what we put into the music.

The album artwork for new single, Rain. Photo / Supplied

What is the first single, Rain, about?

Lukas:

The song is based around community. I wrote it based off a Bible verse, Zechariah 10:1. It's just about the inevitability of success once you have what you need to succeed.

How does your upbringing in Rotorua impact or affect your sound?

Forest:

I'd say it probably doesn't too much these days.

Lukas:

That's where our roots come from, but we have developed those roots into something that is completely different. A lot of our sound comes from the exploration of the world. We wouldn't be anywhere without "Rotoz" tho.

The EP is self-written, self-recorded, self-produced. How and why did it happen that way?

Forest:

To be honest, all of us really like to have our say when we are cooking in the pot. We love to self-produce our records, it is one of our favourite things to do.

Liam:

We are all so strong in our opinions so we couldn't do it any other way. Being mostly self-managed across the years, it has come naturally that our skillsets keep expanding and so broadening our scope outside of our musical skillset has just been exponentially helpful for our growth.

Who are your musical heroes?

Forest:

Fat Freddy's Drop would be a good one.

Liam:

Trombone Shorty would be a big one of mine.

Lukas:

Mac Miller for me, a huge influence.

Forest:

The Vibes - they influenced us and changed us. We wouldn't be who we are now without them.

From left, Shaun Loper, Forrest Thorp, Liam Rolfe, Lukas Wharekura and Oliver Prendergast in 2016. Photo / File

What is the best piece of advice you have ever received?

Forest:

All the people that say keep going, it hits me really hard.

Lukas:

Be brave, that was a huge thing my father instilled in me and it has been true across my years.

Liam:

Question everything, and judge the judger.

How has Covid-19 impacted the band?

Lukas:

We were separated for the lockdown and we had a lot of things planned for the release - these changed. We had to keep up with the constantly changing environment which is something that is necessary in today's age.

Liam:

We still had our goals and timelines with our projects, but not being able to play gigs or practise left us vulnerable but having the time to work on our plans was really beneficial.

Strangely Arousing rocked Rotorua at the Lakeside Concert in 2018. Photo / File

If you could perform with anyone, dead or alive, who would it be?

Lukas:

Nirvana or Mac Miller

Forest:

It's really easy to pick a dead person because it's not attainable!

Liam:

In New Zealand, I'm excited to play a show with Troy Kingi, or Fat Freddy's, or The Black Seeds.

Forest:

If we could play a festival, Woodstock would be sick!