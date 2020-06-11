Anna Kendrick has reflected on her experience filming the teen Vampire romance movies.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Kendrick's review of her filming experience is far from glowing.

Kendrick played Jessica Stanley in the Twilight franchise and starred alongside Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.

Thanks to the first novel's gloomy setting, Kendrick says she felt "miserable" on the set of the 2008 film directed by Catherine Hardwicke.

"I just remember being so cold and miserable, and I just remember my Converse being completely soaked through, and feeling like, 'You know, this is a really great group of people, and I'm sure that we would be friends in a different time, but I want to murder everyone,'" the 34-year-old said.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in Twilight. Kendrick says she was cold and miserable on set. Photo / Supplied

Although she admits it wasn't all bad - she makes some pretty damning comparisons about the experience.

"There was something about it, that was like, you go through some trauma event. Like, you imagine people who survive a hostage situation, and you're kind of bonded for life."

Kendrick's character Jessica befriends Kristen Stewart's character Bella in the first installment of the franchise and was notorious for being suspicious about the Cullens.

"My whole job was just to go like, 'this family of very pale people, who we never see eating, they're really weird right?"

She says she was also confused about why her character was made class valedictorian in the third movie, because "she obviously wasn't a very good student."

Anna Kendrick played Bella's high school friend in the Twilight franchise. Photo / Supplied

"People are like - that speech is so amazing, and I'm like no that's just her [Stewart] she's great."

Her final stint in the franchise was in Breaking Dawn: Part 1, and Kendrick revealed how she felt filming her final scene.

"It was just a wedding scene, where again I'm like, 'These people are so weird,' and you're in half-frozen mud, in what was the final scene of filming for everybody," she said.

"I get to come in and work for a week or two, and everyone else has been giving their blood, sweat and tears to the project for months, I show up at the end and I'm like, 'Guys, we did it, it's over.'"

After starring in Twilight, Kendrick went on to star in the Pitch Perfect franchise, and was nominated for an Oscar for her role in Up In Air.