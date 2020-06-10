Following weeks of rumours, Australian rapper Iggy Azalea has confirmed she has indeed become a mum.

Taking to Instagram she shared the news with her fans, posting:

"I have a son.

"I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I'm always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world.'

"I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words."

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea announces she has a son, over a month after his birth. Photo / Instagram

While she doesn't name her baby's father, the revelation follows reports the Fancy hitmaker secretly welcomed a baby boy with her rapper boyfriend, Playboi Carti, 23.

DJ Akademics was the first to break the news over a month ago, sharing with his followers:

"Congrats to Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti on the birth [of] their son this weekend.

But it seems even then he wasn't entirely sure, adding, "Talked to some ppl.... allegedly this is true. Congrats to #playboicarti and #iggyazalea if it is."

Azalea, 30, was first linked to Carti in 2018 and again in 2019.

While the new mum had been suspiciously quiet on social media, last week the star shared celebrations of her 30th birthday.