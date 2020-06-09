British comedian Jack Whitehall has admitted he had fears he'd given his 80-year-old dad coronavirus.

Whitehall, 31, was diagnosed with the disease the week after he visited his parents before lockdown took effect in the UK, according to the Daily Mail.

READ MORE:

• Basketball: English actor Jack Whitehall ruined in soul-crushing NBA half time shot prank

• Disney faces criticism for casting straight actor as first openly gay character in upcoming blockbuster

• The ten best things to do this weekend

He told the Radio Times on Tuesday that he was "terrified" he could have passed the disease on to his father.

Advertisement

"We went over for dinner as the lockdown was just about to start. I have had Covid. I had it the first week of the lockdown," he said.

'I had every symptom, the whole situation. I had it quite badly, and then the rest of the people in my household had it as well.

Whitehall said that at that point, he was completely "zero contact".

"I had to be so careful, and was really careful not to leave the house, and to follow the guidelines in the right way.

Whitehall and his father appeared on the show Travels with My Father. Photo / Getty Images

"I was really terrified that I'd seen Michael the week before and had no idea that I had it.

"It was a very scary couple of weeks, not wanting to hear him cough on the other end of the phone."

Whitehall added that he realised a lot of people would have been going through the same thing.

"That feeling that you could give it to someone you love is totally overwhelming."

Advertisement

Whitehall's dad Michael said he was "lucky" to have his wife Hilary with him during lockdown, and that she'd made him feel safe although he was in the high-risk age bracket.

The father and son duo appeared together on the comedy Netflix show Travels with My Father.

Whitehall has been in quarantine with his girlfriend Roxy Horner. The couple became official just before lockdown.