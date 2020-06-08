The announcement that New Zealand is moving to alert level 1 brought with it much good news today, including the confirmation that Splore 2021 is definitely on.

The festival will take place at its home in Tapapakanga Regional Park, south-east of Auckland, next February 26 to 28.

Early bird tickets will go on pre-sale on Friday, June 12.

General release tickets will be available from Monday, June 15.

Advertisement

"We are thrilled with the way our team of five million in Aotearoa has handled this global health crisis. Being Covid-19 free is the determining factor for our festival to go ahead and it has happened much faster than we anticipated," Splore Festival director John Minty said.

"There are so many small businesses that make up the fabric of Splore and I am really happy to engage our loyal crew and also support all our suppliers, sponsors, performers, artists, food and craft vendors," he added.

Sign Up for Presale Tickets Ka mau te wehi! 🙌🏾 He whakamihi ki te whānau. Thanks to your incredible team effort leading to the lifting of restrictions in Aotearoa, we’re delighted that Splore Festival will return to Tāpapakanga Regional Park, 26-28 February 2021. We are grateful that we can once again come together to celebrate our diversity, creativity and friendship. First release Early Bird Festival Tickets and reserved camping upgrades will go on presale from Friday 12 June. Sign up for early access 👉splore.net/presale #positivefeelings #splorefestival Posted by Splore Festival on Sunday, 7 June 2020

The festival will have a "stay local" approach in 2021, focused mostly on New Zealand acts.

Uncertainty over border restrictions makes it impossible to confirm international acts for the festival.

Minty says that will not deter from the experience and believes the Splore family will come together.

"Some people have experienced Splore at such a deep level, that they get married at Splore. We've had upwards of 15 weddings at Splore in the last decade that we have a dedicated celebrant and a wedding planner," he said.

The organisers will announce the line-up of entertainment over the coming months.