Three of the stars from What We Do In The Shadows are reuniting for a new TV show called "Ass".

Oscar-winner Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement have teamed up with their What We Do in the Shadows collaborator Cori Gonzalez-Macuer for the series.

It follows a depressed and broke pupeteer who takes on the top-secret gig of filling in for the beloved donkey star of a US political comedy when the animal goes mysteriously missing.

READ MORE:
Taika Waititi and wife Chelsea Winstanley separated
Taika Waititi's armchair up for sale on Trade Me
Taika Waititi signs Netflix deal to make two Charlie and the Chocolate Factory series
Taika Waititi and Hollywood stars join for Roald Dahl classic in the fight against Covid-19

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Taititi is the serie's executive producer while Clement will direct the script, which Gonzalez-Macuer wrote with screenwriter Louis Mendiola.

"I've worked on a few things over the years, but this project feels like it's actually going somewhere," says Gonzalez-Macuer.

"It's an awesome combination of working with Louis, a production company that is actually investing in us and now with Taika and Jemaine involved, it'd be pretty weird if we f**ked it up."

Ass has been bought by US-New Zealand production company Augusto which is now working on securing a platform for the series.

Daniel Story, Executive Producer at Augusto commented: "We're excited to be working with such an amazingly talented team to bring Ass to life. The pilot script is inventive and hilarious - we look forward to progressing it into production and distribution as soon as possible."