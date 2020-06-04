A former producer for Glee has dropped another bombshell in the Lea Michele saga, claiming her male co-stars were just as "bad".

Marti Noxon revealed that there were many other stars who behaved badly on set, according to the New York Post.

Noxon wrote in a since-deleted tweet: "Re: @LeaMichele. Hey, I'm all for calling out bad behaviour and even for some schadenfreude when that behaviour is punished. That said, on GLEE there were LOTS of bad actors. Who were NOT women. People in the industry know who I'm talking about. Why aren't we calling them out?"

READ MORE:

• Shocking curse that has rocked TV series Glee, after claims Lea Michele made life a 'living hell'

• Backlash over Lea Michele's apology amid wave of fresh accusations

• Lea Michele apologises following accusations from Glee co-stars

Advertisement

She went on to say that when it came to bullying, women were often the first to go "under the bus".

"But a lot of males get away with being the bullies-in-chief. How come we let them get away with it? Maybe it's because as long as they earn someone money, they get a pass."

Noxon, also known for being an executive producer and writer on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, refused to name names.

"I'm going to leave that to my male allies. It's their turn."

Photo / Twitter

Photo / Twitter

Noxon deleted the tweets shortly after posting the message, though they were captured in screenshots by Page Six.

Lea Michele was forced to apologise after Glee co-star Samantha Ware claimed she made her life on the show a "living hell".

Ware wrote that she would "never forget" the "traumatic microaggressions" she suffered at Michele's hands, including a claim that Michele had "told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would 'sh*t in my wig'."

Soon after the tweet was posted, HelloFresh announced that it was ending its partnership with Michele as it "does not condone racism nor discrimination of any kind".