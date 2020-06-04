Ashton Kutcher has broken down during an emotional plea about why Black Lives Matter and how those backing the All Lives Matter movement have "missed the point".

Protests and riots erupted across the US and the globe after the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer.

On Tuesday, Kutcher took to Instagram to support the BLM movement, breaking down in tears calling for All Lives Matter supporters to be "educated".

"I don't think that the people posting 'All Lives Matter' should be cancelled. I think they should be educated," the That 70s Show star said.

"So, on Saturday, I posted a blackout of my social media channels, just posted BLM. And a lot of folks responded 'All Lives Matter'."

Adding: 'We all agree All Lives Matter, but I had a really pointed experience tonight when I was putting my kids down to bed that lent the words for why Black Lives Matter."

"For some people, black lives don't matter at all. So for us, black lives matter. While you may have the best intentions in saying All Lives Matter, remember for some people black lives don't matter."

He then went on to explain how a nighttime experience with his children helped him understand why BLM is so important right now.

"Usually, Mila and I put our kids to bed, we read them a book, and our daughter always gets to go first," the actor said.

"And tonight, as we were reading her book, my son says, 'Wait, why don't I get to go first?' And Mila said 'Cause girls go first.'

"But Dimitri was not satisfied. He said 'yeah, but boys go first.' And I looked at him and said 'No, girls go first. You know why girls go first? For you and me, girls go first. And the reason why is, for some boys, girls don't get a go at all. And so for you and me, girls go first.'"

Then Kutcher struggled through his words, shedding a tear when revealing black lives don't matter to some people.

"So when it comes to Black Lives Matter, I think what folks are writing All Lives Matter need to understand, is that for some people.

"For some people, black lives don't matter at all. So for us, black lives matter. So while you may have the best intentions in saying All Lives Matter, remember ... for some people, black lives don't matter," he finished his two-minute video.

Earlier in the day, Kutcher had posted a black square in support of Black Out Tuesday and Black Lives Matter.

Black Out Tuesday asked that social media be shut down by users in support of social justice and all posts be related to the protests, racial justice and supporting black businesses.

Tuesday was the seventh consecutive night protests continued around the country with CNN reporting there was at least one protest in all 50 states.