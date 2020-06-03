Game of Thrones star Kit Harington was shocked to learn about his character's original love interest on the show.

Harington, 33, played Jon Snow on the popular fantasy series and was romantically linked with Emilia Clarke's character Daenerys Targaryen, who was his aunt - but the coupling wasn't what original author George RR Martin wanted, according to the Sun.

Martin first came up with the idea of Jon getting together with his sister Sansa Stark, played by Sophie Turner.

A fan told Harington about the original plan for his character's relationship over a video call. He replied: "They wanted Jon with Sansa? What? No! What? That's weird!"

In the Game of Thrones world, it's common for siblings to marry each other to continue the family bloodline.

But as Jon and Sansa were in fact cousins, the pair could have married and had children together. It would have brought the Stark and Targaryen houses together and left Sansa in power at the end of the series.

Sansa Stark is killed by Jon Snow in the show. Photo / HBO

The show came to an end in May last year, ending with Jon killing his love interest Daenerys before being exiled to the North and the Night's Watch.

The final season came under fire from fans, but Harington revealed he hasn't seen it.

"When people say to me, 'I wish you'd been on the throne or I wish you'd been with Dany on the throne,' I disagree because Jon's place was always in the North," he said.

"He's never have been happy in the South. He's like Ned Stark. Ned goes to the South, he's in danger … [Jon] belongs North of the Wall."