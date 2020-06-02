Khloe Kardashian doesn't care what people think about her appearance.

The 35-year-old reality TV star was recently slammed by fans for being unrecognisable after posting new pictures to Instagram but Khloe is unconcerned.

A source told Us Weekly: "Khloe doesn't care about the backlash she's been getting from fans saying she doesn't look like herself in her recent photos.

View this post on Instagram

location: under bitches skiiiinnnnn 💋

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

"She thinks she looks great. And actually [she] does not care what people think as long as she's happy."

And Khloe can see the funny side of the situation, as she clapped back at a fan who asked why she looked so different by joking: "My weekly face transplant clearly."

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Khloe is "reconnecting" with Tristan Thompson in lockdown.

View this post on Instagram

The Mondayest Thursday ever 🤪

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

The former couple decided to isolate together in Khloe's house amidst the current Covid-19 pandemic so they could both be with their daughter True, two, but it has been claimed they are closer than ever, after their bitter break-up when Tristan cheated on her by kissing pal Jordyn Woods.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: "Khloe and Tristan have been isolating together and have really enjoyed their time with daughter True.

"This alone time has really allowed them to reconnect without outside influences."