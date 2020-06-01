As the US descended into chaos over the weekend, internet vigilante group Anonymous re-emerged to intervene.

In one action, the group hacked the radios of the Chicago Police Department to play the NWA song F*** Tha Police.

The group had taken to Twitter earlier to announce plans to target police in Minneapolis and Chicago.

"We stand in solidarity with the protesters and revolutionaries fighting the US oligarchy, fighting the injustice of a massively corrupt racist system that has continued on for generations," they wrote.

"If the police can't restrain themselves and are shooting reporters, kicking protesters, punching protesters, and engaging in violence – how can anyone expect the people to restrain themselves? People are done being brutalised and murdered."

Posts later appeared on Twitter which appeared to show Chicago police radio frequencies playing the expletive-laden track, which features lyrics such as "police think they have the authority to kill a minority" and "beat a police out of shape and when I'm finished, bring the yellow tape".

Chicago police radios were later blocked by another song, Chocolate Rain by Tay Zonday.

It's not known whether Anonymous were also behind this move.