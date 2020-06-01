Singer Lana Del Rey is facing more backlash from fans over a video showing riots in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Del Rey took to Instagram earlier this month to address accusations that her music "glamorises abuse", according to Fox News.

In the post, she called out several other artists for making music about "being sexy, wearing no clothes, f***ing, cheating, etc". Most of the women she listed are black, causing her fans to accuse her of racial bias.

And now as protests are breaking out across the US, she's facing criticism for sharing close-up footage of looters amid the riots.

Twitter users are accusing the 34-year-old singer of sharing the minute-long video with her 16.5 million Instagram followers.

"Lana del rey posted a minute long video of people looting stores for her 16.5 millions followers to see," wrote one Twitter user. "SHE EVEN ZOOMED IN??? I HAVE NO WORDS."

Several other artists also called her out, including singer Kehlani.

"@LanaDelRey please remove your Instagram post it's dangerous as f*** and very poor choice of moments to post," she wrote. "By all means, protest, but DO NOT endanger people with your very massive platform. Oh and turn your f***in comments on man."

lana del rey posted a minute long video of people looting stores for her 16.5 millions followers to see SHE EVEN ZOOMED IN??? I HAVE NO WORDS pic.twitter.com/arNnpZoKfo — a⁷ #BLM (@outroswt) May 31, 2020

Del Rey's post and the responses from both singers have since been deleted, but a shorter video of protesters is still up on her Instagram.

Protests against police brutality have broken out after African-American Minneapolis man George Floyd died when a white police officer pinned his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes as he struggled to breathe.