David and Victoria Beckham are reportedly planning to build an underground tunnel from their house to their garage.

The couple - who have Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and Harper, eight, together - are believed to have entered planning permission to construct an underground passageway at their £6 million ($NZD11.9 million) Cotswolds mansion, as well as a wine cellar.

Planning agents for the property said in documents obtained by Express.co.uk: "The proposed development includes a new basement cellar constructed beneath the extension to the existing garage outbuilding with a linked walkway.

"The basement cellar beneath is for storage of wine and the proposed use of the outbuilding is solely in association with the main dwelling house.

"It will improve security for the occupants of the property.

"The proposed [garage] extension adds three new bays to the existing garage outbuilding, increasing the building from four bays to seven."

The planned work comes as the latest project for 45-year-old former football ace David, after it was recently revealed he has registered a trademark to protect his name in order to use it for a chain of hotels and restaurants.

A source said: "David is a shrewd businessman and just as he was clever in building brand Beckham with Victoria, he is making sure he protects any future projects.

"He's got his hands full with his team in Miami but his own hotel - that could happen.

"But David won't rush into anything, he'll be making sure any plans to go into the industry are totally watertight before he takes the plunge."

David became an ambassador for The Londoner hotel a few months ago, which will open in Macau, China, next year and also features a restaurant from his friend Gordon Ramsay.

The sports star previously said of the venture: "London is my hometown, so to be able to bring some of the things I love from there to Macau - that sense of energy, humour, and attitude in the furniture and artwork - is a great feeling. We're going to have everything from our iconic black cabs outside to mini-recreations of some of London's most famous streets inside, like Bond Street and Saville Row."