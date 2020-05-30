Grimes is legally selling a part of her soul in an auction.

The 32-year-old singer - who welcomed her and Elon Musk's son X Æ A-Xii earlier this month - has put up a legal document for sale as part of her online art exhibition, with bids starting at $16 million (US dollar 10 million) to own a piece of her soul.

She explained: "I didn't want anyone to buy it, so I said we should just make it $10 million and then it probably won't sell.

"The deeper we got with it, the more philosophically interesting it became. Also, I really wanted to collaborate with my lawyer on art. The idea of fantastical art in the form of legal documents just seems very intriguing to me."

Elsewhere for sale includes a print illustration titled Seldon Crisis, which has been listed for $500 in the auction.

The You'll Miss Me When I'm Not Around singer said she had been doing fine art for a long time, way before she started songwriting and penning hit tracks.

She told Bloomberg: "I made art 10, 12 years before I ever touched a keyboard. I see myself as a visual artist first and foremost, and I've always felt strange that people know me for music."

Grimes previously created a digital version of herself so she can still perform without having to physically be present.

She said: "Having a digital body allows me to keep working throughout the later stages of my pregnancy, and after I have my baby, so I can spend more time with them ... A lot of my friends aren't having babies because they're worried about their careers, and we wanted to find a way to overcome this issue."