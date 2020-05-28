First he reunited the Goonies cast, then he brought together Back To The Future stars.

Now, Frozen star Josh Gad is going one step further to Middle Earth for the next instalment of his web show Reunited Apart.

Gad posted a trailer to his Twitter account today, teasing a reunion with Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Sean Astin, Orlando Bloom, and more of the LOTR cast.

In the promotional video clip, Gad persuades Astin to bring back "the fellowship".

"You've got to be out of your mind man," says Astin, who plays Sam in the franchise.

Gad replies with a very persuasive argument: "You fought off an army of Orcs multiple times ... wounded the demon spider Shelob, ran away from Gollum, all to destroy the most powerful ring in the world.

"How hard can a f***ing phone call to Elijah Wood be?"

Like magic, Elijah Wood joins the call and Gad persuades him to take part in the cast reunion.

One by one, different cast members join the call - including Orlando Bloom.

Bloom, who is engaged to pop star Katy Perry jokes "Katy has to remind me to turn the Zoom off in bed."

But, there is one key member of the reunion missing as Gad makes his final case for the LOTR reunion - Gandalf, who was played by Sir Ian McKellen.

"So do I," says McKellen as he joins the call, reciting one of Gandalf's famous lines.

"And so do all who live to see such times. But that is not for them to decide. All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us."

Fans expressed their excitement for the reunion on Twitter.

Me when Sir Ian McKellen popped up... pic.twitter.com/2MlpTVQ5SA — 🌸Jennae🌸 (@Jynnae) May 27, 2020

cool I'm now crying at the TRAILER, Josh! pic.twitter.com/hbNwVuI3MS — dana brewster (@troubleverydana) May 27, 2020

Gad has hinted LOTR enthusiasts can expect "many surprises".

According to a screenshot of the call posted to TheOneRing.net, the call will feature New Zealand director Sir Peter Jackson, who directed all three LOTR movies as well as The Hobbit Trilogy.

The reunion special premieres on Monday June 1, at 4am NZST on youtube.com/joshgad.