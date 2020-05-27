Former Full House child star-turned-fashion designer Mary-Kate Olsen has revealed she's endured a bizarre living situation while the US has been in lockdown against Covid 19.

Olsen's husband Olivier Sarkozy has reportedly moved his ex-wife into their Hampton's mansion to protect her and their kids from the pandemic.

Sources told Page Six the pair split in April as Sarkozy moved his ex-wife, Charlotte Bernard, their two children and his mother from New York City into the five-bedroom, 4000-square-foot Bridgehampton mansion he shared with Olsen.

"Olivier was concerned for the safety of his family in New York during the pandemic. He insisted to Mary-Kate that he wanted to bring his ex-wife, their kids and his mother from the city, to their Bridgehampton home," said a source.

"While Mary-Kate loves his children, it was too much to have his ex-wife living with them during the pandemic. Would you want the ex-wife living with you for an unforeseeable amount of time in the middle of a crisis?"

The source went on to explain it was "not uncommon" for Bernard to stay at their house for special occasions like holidays or birthdays - but that it was the "final straw" for Olsen.

"They have two kids and have always put them first. In their French way, family comes first, even with a divorce. Charlotte was even at Olivier's wedding to Mary-Kate."

Sources previously told Page Six that despite Olsen filing for divorce, Sarkozy was the one who ended their marriage by cancelling the lease on their Gramercy Park apartment without her knowledge in the midst of the pandemic.

The 33-year-old actress wed the 50-year-old in 2015. In court papers Olsen states: "It was clear my marriage was over … the relationship has broken down irretrievably".

During the pandemic, New York courts are not currently accepting divorce filings so Olsen reportedly asked the court to allow her to file an emergency divorce petition, claiming: "My husband has terminated the lease on our New York City residence … without my consent.

"This application is an emergency because my husband expects me to move out of our home on Monday, May 18, 2020 in the middle of New York City being on pause due to COVID-19."

According to the New York Post, Olsen also claimed she has contacted Sarkozy's lawyer and her landlord begging to stay past May 30.

"I am petrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of the home we have lived in and if he is successful, I will not only lose my home but I risk losing my personal property as well."

Olsen has also claimed that due to the pandemic she can't "look for another apartment right now, let alone retrieve my separate property belongings and am gravely concerned my husband will dissipate, dispose of and/or secret," not only her things, but their marital property.