Holly actress Betty White is "doing well" during the Covid-19 pandemic, a representative for the veteran TV icon told Today.

The 98-year-old Golden Girls star has kept strict restrictions, including social distancing, while keeping herself busy at home.

"No one permitted in except those who must. Has helpers who are great with her," her representative said in an email.

White's publicist checks in with her several times a week and said: "We always have laughs."

Apparently, White has been spending her time with wildlife in her backyard — making friends with two ducks who have become fond of her.

"Betty has beautiful backyard with a number of wild animals visiting," her representative said.

"Two ducks always come by to say hello. They waddle up to her glass door and look in."

Tom Sullivan, an entertainer who is friends with White, told Closer she has also kept herself busy by reading the LA Times and doing crosswords.

"She owns literally thousands of crossword puzzle books and is constantly doing them to keep her mind jumping. This is really serious with her," he said.

White has also been spending her time sipping on the occasional vodka martini and snacking on hot dogs and French fries, according to one of her other close friends.

She also tried playing Scrabble with her friends on Zoom, but is missing her game nights, her friend added.

"Betty's message to the world is to slow down and enjoy what you have: family, friends, your pets," her friend told Closer Weekly."