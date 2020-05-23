Simon Cowell has revealed he has lost 28kg since adopting a vegan diet and is exercising more than ever in lockdown.

The Britain's Got Talent judge, 60, has sported a noticeably slimmer physique in recent months - and has lost a dramatic amount of weight since he underwent a health kick a year ago.

During an interview with Extra TV he said the only time he's tempted to indulge is when his six-year-old son asks for takeaways.

Last year Simon Cowell denied claims he's had secret gastric band surgery, after rapidly losing weight. Photos / Getty Images

"The only difficult thing is when Eric orders a pizza… That's the number one thing I miss," he said.

Imparting advice on how to cope while self-isolating, Cowell said it's all about sticking to a routine.

"Most importantly, occupy your mind. You have to stick to a routine. Fortunately, with things like with Zoom, you stay in touch with the world, keep motivated, come up with ideas… I never get this time, normally."

Cowell looked drastically different in August 2018. Photo / Getty Images

According to The Sun, the 59 year old was instructed to make "drastic lifestyle changes" after falling down the stairs in the middle of the night in October 2017."

He was reportedly rushed to hospital and told he had to stop bingeing on sausage rolls, hamburgers and his favourite jam tarts made by his personal chefs.

Doctors also warned against him living "like a vampire" by staying awake all night every night until 8am - saying it had to stop.

"Within 24 hours I changed my diet and I've not looked back since. You feel better, you look better, the America's Got Talent judge told The Sun last year.

The father of one went on to explain he's since cut meat, dairy, wheat and sugar out of his diet.

"Once you get into a pattern I've found it quite enjoyable. It has helped me sleep and I wake up feeling less tired.