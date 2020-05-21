On new reality show Labor of Love, 15 men will compete to become the one who impregnates a woman.

In a similar format to The Bachelor franchise, the competing men will all move in with the "Bachelorette" Kristy Katzmann and attempt to vie for her affections in hopes of landing the ultimate prize - a baby.

Hosted by Sex and The City star Kristin Davis, she explains that the winning man and Kristy will "skip the dating and go straight to baby-making."

READ MORE:

• One thing saves Chris Hemsworth's new Netflix film, Extraction, from disaster

• Coronavirus: Netflix starts buying up films whose release delayed

• Tall Girl: Netflix film dubbed 'worst movie ever'

• Netflix film, 6 Underground, is exactly the movie you think it is



Advertisement

While Kristy is recently divorced and has a successful career, she's never had kids and desperately wants to.

"I've just turned 40 and have just gotten out of a relationship. I've been trying to navigate dating, knowing that I still want to start a family and that time was definitely not on my side. I think it's a really incredible story that a lot of women will be able to relate to," she told Fox news.

The show also features guest appearances from the contestant's parents, who make their own attempts at selling both Kristy and the audience on their sons as sperm donors.