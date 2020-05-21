On new reality show Labor of Love, 15 men will compete to become the one who impregnates a woman.

In a similar format to The Bachelor franchise, the competing men will all move in with the "Bachelorette" Kristy Katzmann and attempt to vie for her affections in hopes of landing the ultimate prize - a baby.

Hosted by Sex and The City star Kristin Davis, she explains that the winning man and Kristy will "skip the dating and go straight to baby-making."

While Kristy is recently divorced and has a successful career, she's never had kids and desperately wants to.

"I've just turned 40 and have just gotten out of a relationship. I've been trying to navigate dating, knowing that I still want to start a family and that time was definitely not on my side. I think it's a really incredible story that a lot of women will be able to relate to," she told Fox news.

The show also features guest appearances from the contestant's parents, who make their own attempts at selling both Kristy and the audience on their sons as sperm donors.

View this post on Instagram

This week... a powerful journey that I know SO many of you will relate to begins. It will make you laugh, it will make you cry, and it will keep you guessing right up until the very end. What are you willing to put on the line to make your biggest dreams come true? How vulnerable can you truly be? Can you stay true to yourself in the middle of the storm? Do you know how strong you really are? Are you open to a new and totally different story? Can you be comfortable being uncomfortable... in front of the world? Do you have an open mind? Can you stand in your own power? Can you trust yourself, no matter what? What will it take for you to become your own hero? Find out when @laboroflovefox premiers this Thursday on @foxtv 🍼❤️ • • • • • #fierce #unstoppable #motherhood #shemeansbusiness #LaborofLove #herbusiness #bossbabetribe #creativechics #dreamersandoers #femaleentrepreneur #girlbosses #bossbabesquad #hersuccess #womenintheworld #sisterhoodovercompetition #thisgirlmeansbusiness #womensupportingwomen #sayyestosuccess #womenwithambition #womenwholead #lifesgreatestadventure #myjourney #femaleempowerment #women #bossbabe #goafteryourdreams #makeithappen #gobigorgohome #themodernmamanista #FOXtv

A post shared by Kristy Katzmann (@kristykatzmann) on