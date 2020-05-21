Kendall Jenner has to pay thousands of dollars after she was sued for promoting Fyre Festival in 2017.

The festival - which was the subject of 2018's Netflix documentary Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened - promised a luxurious experience "filled with famous models on an exotic private island with 'first-class culinary experiences and a luxury atmosphere".

However, people who paid huge sums to attend the festival found their experience far from the VIP treatment they had been promised. Jenner was allegedly paid $450,000 ($275,00 USD) to promote the festival in a since-deleted post - which suggested Kanye West would be performing at the festival, Page Six reports.

Apparently #fyrefestival officials have announced for any inconveniences caused compensation offering is an extra hour in the ball pit! pic.twitter.com/P6TZYhKx3w — Contrarian. (@KamoIsLike) April 28, 2017

The dinner that @fyrefestival promised us was catered by Steven Starr is literally bread, cheese, and salad with dressing. #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/I8d0UlSNbd — Trevor DeHaas (@trev4president) April 28, 2017

According to E! News, the deleted caption on the post read: So hyped to announce my G.O.O.D Music Family as the first headliners for @fyrefestival. Use my promo code KJONFYRE for the next 24 hours to get on the list for the artists and talents afterparty on Fyre Cay."

Page Six reports The model reached an agreement and will pay $147,000 (US$90,000) after she was sued by Gregory Messer in August 2019. According to the publication, the lawsuit says Jenner did not inform her followers that she was paid to post about the festival.

Jenner wasn't the only celebrity caught up in legal trouble by the festival's creditors - a report from E! News last year states documents from New York's Bankruptcy Court show the event's trustee also sued model Emily Ratajkowski, rappers Migos, Lil Yachty, Pusha T and band Blink 182.

In a 2019 interview with The New York Times, Jenner spoke about her involvement with the festival and how she selects which brands and products to promote.

"I definitely do as much research as I can, but sometimes there isn't much research you can do because it's a starting brand and you kind of have to have faith in it and hope it will work out the way people say it will," she said.

In March 2018 the festival's founder Billy McFarland pleaded guilted to wire fraud and is serving a six-year jail sentence.